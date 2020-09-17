Taylorsville native reflects on Iowa’s decision to cut gymnastics

A: I still have this year to enjoy gymnastics and after that, use my senior year to really focus on my video and editing skills. As of right now, I am just coming back from ankle surgery in June so just taking it day by day and trying to enjoy the process and make memories with my teammates. We don’t know what day we will walk in and it gets shut down so really focusing on my happiness and enjoyment in the sport. If you ask any athlete how they want their career to end, I can 99% guarantee you that it will be on their own terms. It sucks that I have worked my whole life for something and not to step away from it on my own terms. I am not looking to transfer. Men’s gymnastics is dying in the NCAA and there are very limited opportunities. On top of that, I still love Iowa and am so thankful for the opportunities I have had here. It has changed my life in so many ways and I could never thank the University enough. I plan to finish out my degree here and continue working in athletics in the video department. Post-grad, I will be looking to find a full-time job doing video in either college athletics or a professional league.

A: It sucks that this is the place we’re in but everyone’s hurting with COVID. It is so much bigger than college athletics and has affected so many people in more ways than losing a sport. The sad reality is that we may be the first of the last programs to go ahead and make the decision to cut Men’s Gymnastics. In 3, 4, 5 years there may be no NCAA Men’s gymnastics and then kids like me, who committed their lives to the sport, won’t have anywhere to go. They will have to make the decision to either try for the Olympics or get a degree and that shouldn’t be a decision you have to make at 18 years old. I am afraid it will extremely hurt the sport at every level. NCAA Men’s gymnastics feeds into the National Team and without college gymnastics, the national team suffers, club gymnastics in high school suffers as the interest will die off if no colleges have the sport, and eventually, the sport will have little to no participation nationwide. I wanted to thank everyone who has supported me over the years and has followed my career. It has been a wild ride. Being honest, growing up in the sport in Taylorsville, I never had a lot of peer support. Luckily, I was successful at a young age and never got tired of the satisfaction I got from the sport because, without it, I probably would not have stayed in the sport and would not have been given the opportunities I have had. I want to thank the community that has supported me and understood what I was going after and striving for. I want to thank the friends that have been there for me and supported me through the years. I want to thank Shawn Bryant at Foothills Gymnastics for having a vision of where I could be and pushing me to it. I want to thank all of the coaches nationally that have put time and energy into me. I want to thank my family. My mom has been my biggest pain but my biggest supporter, never letting me stop until I get to where she knows I want to be. My dad for everything he’s done for me over the years. My sister for always supporting and pushing me to be better and being there any time I needed her. There are too many people that have gone into making me who I am. I am proud of what I have done in the sport and have accomplished many great things. All of them would not have been possible without every person that has been involved in my life. I have dedicated myself to the sport my whole life so it will be a weird transition not to have it but I am looking forward to my life after gymnastics and the next thing I can work to become the best at.