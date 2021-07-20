Tar Heels’ nonconference slate features tilt with Mountaineers

North Carolina has released its nonconference basketball schedule, which includes a December matchup between the Tar Heels and Appalachian State.

Carolina and Appalachian State have met six previous times, going back to a 58-49 victory in January 1940. The series resumed in January 1998, when Bill Guthridge, in his first year as head coach succeeding Dean Smith, led the Tar Heels to a 96-63 victory. Ten months later, Guthridge coached Carolina to an 87-64 season-opening victory over the Mountaineers, who were coached in those two seasons by former Tar Heel guard Buzz Peterson.

Their last meeting was on Dec. 21, 2015, which Carolina also won, 94-70.

UNC released its 10-game nonconference slate Tuesday. It includes games against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic and Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Heels will also participate in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off in Uncasville, Connecticut. They'll face Purdue in the first game and play either Nova or Tennessee in the second game. The Boilermakers return their top eight scorers, led by Trevion Williams' 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds. They're another team that will likely find a spot in the top 10 of preseason polls.