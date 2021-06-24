Survive and advance: Upsets key Wolfpack run through CWS

“The most talking we’ve probably done to these guys is when we were scuffling earlier in the year, trying to get the lineup on the field and trying to figure out the pitching,” Avent said. “But for the last two, three months, we haven’t said much at all to these guys because they know what they want and they know how hard it is to get and they know how committed they are to one another. And so we just -- I don’t think they let any moment become too big for them. So that’s them that gets that done. That’s not us. And they’re just fun to watch play.”