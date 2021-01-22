Strong third quarter aids North Iredell win over South Iredell

TROUTMAN—Jackson Hawkins poured in a game-high 20 points and Beckham Tharpe added 19 points and seven rebounds as North Iredell triumphed Friday night at South Iredell, 71-60.
North Iredell seized control of the game in the third quarter, extending a seven-point halftime lead to a 52-33 advantage heading to the fourth.
Tharpe was fouled scoring a basket on a dish from Cole Saunders, and Tharpe completed the three-point play for a 41-29 lead.
It was 46-31 after Jayden Turner scored on a putback, 48-31 when Hawkins scored on the break and 50-31 when Xavier Grimball deposited a pull-up jumper.
“I thought we had a lot of energy and we executed when we needed to,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said.
The Raiders’ dominant third doomed the Vikings (0-5, 0-4), who are still searching for their first win.
South Iredell managed to trim the 19-point deficit to nine in the fourth but was unable to get closer.
“So far our problem has been the second half,” South Iredell coach Melvin Nesbit said. “Today, I was impressed with the guys, though. We picked it up when we fell behind. We’re going to build off that.”
GENERATING OFFENSE WITH DEFENSE
The Vikings trailed only 25-23 with 3 minutes, 32 seconds left in the second quarter after Damon Stewart buried a 3-pointer.
North Iredell extended its defense to put together a little spurt before the intermission. Tharpe dunked the ball off a turnover and Saunders scored in transition to make it 31-24 at halftime.
“Our man to man defense turned the game at West Rowan,” LeVan said, referring to Tuesday’s 67-59 road loss in which the Raiders were 2 of 16 from beyond the arc. “We were down 17 and got back in the game. The man to man was good tonight. We got good pressure. The 1-2-2 back into man was good. We cut the drives off. It kept number 14 (Sam McLeod) from getting into the paint as much. He’s a good ball player.”
OTHER STATS
Turner scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Raiders. John Jackson came off the bench to score seven on his nine points in the fourth quarter.
McLeod led the Vikings with 15 points. Braydon Watson-Jones contributed 12 points. Will Vuk scored all but two of his 11 points in the fourth. Stewart had eight points and eight rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Vikings travel Tuesday to China Grove to take on Carson.
North Iredell (2-1, 2-1) will make up a home nonconference game against East Surry on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.
After visiting East Rowan this coming Tuesday the Raiders will host rival Statesville in a game that was rescheduled after being postponed Jan. 15.
INJURY UPDATE
South Iredell senior Chase LaBelle is expected to be available Tuesday, according to Nesbit.
LaBelle, a regular in the starting lineup as a junior, fractured a wrist in December when the Vikings began practicing for the season.
“We’re ready to have him,” Nesbit said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday night’s girls basketball game between South Iredell and North Iredell was postponed due to COVID protocol. It will be made up on Feb. 10 at South Iredell. Game time will be 6 p.m.
BOX SCORE
North Iredell 71, South Iredell 60
North Iredell;19;12;21;19—71
South Iredell;11;13;9;27—60
NORTH IREDELL (71): Jackson Hawkins 20, Beckham Tharpe 19, Jayden Turner 11, Jackson 9, Dancy 4, Grimball 4, Saunders 2, Adkins 2.
SOUTH IREDELL (60): Sam McLeod 15, Braydon Watson-Jones 12, Will Vuk 11, Stewart 8, Morrison 5, Chambers 5, E. Ratcliff 2, B. Ratcliff 2.