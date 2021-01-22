Strong third quarter aids North Iredell win over South Iredell

North Iredell extended its defense to put together a little spurt before the intermission. Tharpe dunked the ball off a turnover and Saunders scored in transition to make it 31-24 at halftime.

“Our man to man defense turned the game at West Rowan,” LeVan said, referring to Tuesday’s 67-59 road loss in which the Raiders were 2 of 16 from beyond the arc. “We were down 17 and got back in the game. The man to man was good tonight. We got good pressure. The 1-2-2 back into man was good. We cut the drives off. It kept number 14 (Sam McLeod) from getting into the paint as much. He’s a good ball player.”

OTHER STATS

Turner scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Raiders. John Jackson came off the bench to score seven on his nine points in the fourth quarter.

McLeod led the Vikings with 15 points. Braydon Watson-Jones contributed 12 points. Will Vuk scored all but two of his 11 points in the fourth. Stewart had eight points and eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Vikings travel Tuesday to China Grove to take on Carson.

North Iredell (2-1, 2-1) will make up a home nonconference game against East Surry on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.