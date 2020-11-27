Strange secures 2 SoCon honors; Millington to be recognized for racing success

Aided by former North Iredell High School standout Jonna Strange, the Furman Paladins claimed their eighth consecutive men’s and women’s Southern Conference Cross Country Championship titles Nov. 21 at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course in Macon, Georgia.

Strange finished the 5K women’s race seventh overall with a time of 18 minutes, 18.05 seconds. The performance helped land the 2019 N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state champion a pair of postseason accolades. She was one of seven women runners named first team All-Southern Conference and one of seven named to the SoCon Women’s All-Freshman Team.

Furman had four of the top seven-finishing women runners at the SoCon Championships and posted a winning score of 28 points. That was 52 better than runner-up Samford. East Tennessee State was third at 83. Following the Buccaneers were UNC Greensboro (140), UT Chattanooga (146), Western Carolina (149), Mercer (168), VMI (185), The Citadel (242) and Wofford (255).

Strange will also run for the Paladins’ track and field team. A standout distance runner, she twice captured the NCHSAA indoor track 3A title in the 3,200 meters and a 3,200-meter state championship during the 2019 outdoor track and field season.

Statesville racer to be recognized