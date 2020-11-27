Strange secures 2 SoCon honors; Millington to be recognized for racing success

Aided by former North Iredell High School standout Jonna Strange, the Furman Paladins claimed their eighth consecutive men’s and women’s Southern Conference Cross Country Championship titles Nov. 21 at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course in Macon, Georgia.
Strange finished the 5K women’s race seventh overall with a time of 18 minutes, 18.05 seconds. The performance helped land the 2019 N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state champion a pair of postseason accolades. She was one of seven women runners named first team All-Southern Conference and one of seven named to the SoCon Women’s All-Freshman Team.
Furman had four of the top seven-finishing women runners at the SoCon Championships and posted a winning score of 28 points. That was 52 better than runner-up Samford. East Tennessee State was third at 83. Following the Buccaneers were UNC Greensboro (140), UT Chattanooga (146), Western Carolina (149), Mercer (168), VMI (185), The Citadel (242) and Wofford (255).
Strange will also run for the Paladins’ track and field team. A standout distance runner, she twice captured the NCHSAA indoor track 3A title in the 3,200 meters and a 3,200-meter state championship during the 2019 outdoor track and field season.
Statesville racer to be recognized
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series year-end awards will feature a new look this year. The champions of short-track racing across the United States and Canada will be honored over five days (Monday-Friday) on NASCAR.com in a Virtual Championship Celebration.
Statesville’s Ryan Millington is among those who will be recognized.
Millington raced mostly at Hickory, where he won the track championship. It was his second track championship at Hickory—his first came in 2017 when he was age 16—and he joins a short list of multiple-time champions at Hickory.
Millington won six of his 26 Division I starts and led in points midway through the season before finishing third in the standings. He recorded 22 top 10 finishes and 20 top 5 finishes.
