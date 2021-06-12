Statesville's Stevenson picks Wake Forest

When Statesville was in need of a quarterback this spring the Greyhounds turned to the athletically-gifted Zamari Stevenson.

A defensive back who started at corner as a sophomore in 2019, Stevenson stepped up and accepted the responsibility.

The Greyhounds went on to win six of eight games, defend their North Piedmont Conference title and reach the state playoffs during the shortened season. Stevenson threw for 952 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 566 yards and eight touchdowns.

“I feel like playing quarterback really boosted my recruiting,” Stevenson said.

Maybe not as it pertains to the position. Colleges pursued him for his defensive prowess, the ability to shadow receivers and make open field tackles. But demonstrating a team-first mentality and a willingness to shoulder more accountability with the Greyhounds didn’t hurt.

Interest has spiked, with Stevenson receiving five scholarship offers within the last couple weeks.

Among the list of Division 1 schools were Wake Forest, a member of a Power 5 conference, Akron, Elon and Georgia State. Syracuse invited him for an official visit, and a couple of SEC schools extended invitations for him to come their campus.