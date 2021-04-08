Statesville upends West Rowan again to clinch NPC title

Following the game, coaches had to come between the two teams to make sure the words being exchanged between the two sides didn’t escalate any further. The Greyhound players settled for just waving goodbye to their opponents as they walked off the field.

“They felt like they should have been able to beat us the last two years and we’ve been able to come out on top,” Gusler said. “That creates a lot of animosity, but in the end, it’s just two quality programs playing for a conference championship.”

However, in the early going of the game, it didn’t look like it was going to be as close as it ended up being.

The Greyhounds raced out to a 17-0 lead, scoring on three of their first four possessions, on the legs of quarterback Zamari Stevenson.

The speedy sophomore scored on two quarterback power runs, the first from 28 yards out and the second from 70 yards away. However, it was after the 70-yarder that the Greyhounds offense went quiet.

In those first four drives, Statesville racked up 189 yards. They had just 62 in their final seven possessions.

“That’s a really great defensive line that they’ve got,” Gusler said. “I feel blessed that we were able to move the ball the way we did early on.”