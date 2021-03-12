Statesville turns back South Iredell in NPC debut

Statesville quarterback Zamari Stevenson stood in the shotgun and called for the snap. When the center fired the ball back to him it hit him not in the hands but in the foot. For most quarterbacks, you fall on the ball and the play ends.

Stevenson isn’t most quarterbacks.

Instead, he picked up the loose ball and sprinted through the defense for 61 yards down to the South Iredell 5-yard line. JZ Harrison-Conner scored on the next play to put the Greyhounds up 21-10, and that was more than enough to win the ball game.

The Greyhounds (2-1, 1-0 NPC) used a dominant second half to beat South Iredell (1-2, 0-1 NPC) 27-10 on Friday night in Greyhound Hollow.

It was by no means a dominant 48 minutes for the home team, though, as Statesville came out flat in the first half and found itself down 10-0 at halftime and in need of a pep talk from head coach Randall Gusler.

“We just talked about settling down and playing ball,” Gusler said. “I think that’s what we did in the second half. Everyone just came out and played great.”