Statesville turns back South Iredell in NPC debut

Statesville quarterback Zamari Stevenson stood in the shotgun and called for the snap. When the center fired the ball back to him it hit him not in the hands but in the foot. For most quarterbacks, you fall on the ball and the play ends.
Stevenson isn’t most quarterbacks.
Instead, he picked up the loose ball and sprinted through the defense for 61 yards down to the South Iredell 5-yard line. JZ Harrison-Conner scored on the next play to put the Greyhounds up 21-10, and that was more than enough to win the ball game.
The Greyhounds (2-1, 1-0 NPC) used a dominant second half to beat South Iredell (1-2, 0-1 NPC) 27-10 on Friday night in Greyhound Hollow.
It was by no means a dominant 48 minutes for the home team, though, as Statesville came out flat in the first half and found itself down 10-0 at halftime and in need of a pep talk from head coach Randall Gusler.
“We just talked about settling down and playing ball,” Gusler said. “I think that’s what we did in the second half. Everyone just came out and played great.”
In the first half, the Statesville defense was gashed up the middle repeatedly by Vikings running back Jaylin Neal to the tune of 102 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. In the second half, the Greyhounds were able to keep him in check, allowing just 40 yards to the sophomore.
“We made a couple adjustments. Coach Stewart did a great job figuring out what they were doing,” Gusler said. “They were doing a different wrinkle than we’ve seen and he figured it out really quick.”
In the second half, Statesville held the Vikings to just 97 total yards of offense.
“Once we figured it out, the guys settled in and played good ball the rest of the night,” Gusler added.
While the Greyhound defense kept South Iredell in check, their offense exploded. Stevenson and Harrison-Conner led an attack that rushed for 232 yards in the second half and 326 yards in the game.
Harrison-Conner led the way with 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries while also hauling in three passes for a total of 18 yards.
Stevenson ran for another 127 yards and a score on 14 carries while going 9-of-16 through the air for 109 yards. He was active on the defensive side of the ball as well, ripping the ball away from Neal in the red zone and intercepting a Matt Sherrill pass in the fourth quarter.
“Those two came out and played tonight,” Gusler said. “They were frustrated in the first half but came out in the second half and played really well.”
For the game, despite being held to just 128 yards in the first half, the Greyhounds outgained the Vikings 431-247.
“We were able to cut down on the mental mistakes,” Gusler said. “The guys were able to execute the plays.”
Outside of Neal, who finished the game with 158 yards on 28 carries, the Vikings offense was quiet, finishing with just 47 yards passing. Runners aside from Neal only managed 42 yards on the night.
Both teams will continue NPC play next week as Statesville will travel to Olin to face North Iredell while the Vikings will play host to West Rowan.