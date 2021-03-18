Statesville ‘trending in the right direction’

The Greyhounds’ new signal caller has limited his mistakes, and Stevenson’s defensive efficiency hasn’t suffered as a result of his additional duties. The 6-foot, 160-pound junior amassed 13 tackles, five pass deflections, one interception and one fumble recovery over the course of the first three games.

“He’s doing a great job,” Gusler said. “Our motto with all the kids is to do what you’ve got to do. You look at Quantay Brown, he’s playing (line) backer and at running back. You’ve got Bartelo Aguilar at center and on the D-line. What we’ve asked they’ve accepted.”

The Greyhounds (2-1, 1-0) have won two straight since a 14-7 season-opening loss Feb. 26 at Mitchell.

“We’ve gotten into a routine,” Gusler said. “The kids are practicing hard. They are playing hard. From week one to week two we saw a lot of improvement, and we saw even more in week three.

“I think things are trending in the right direction.”

The Greyhounds defense has allowed only four touchdowns and one field goal. They stopped South Caldwell around the goal line twice.

Against South Iredell, Statesville rushed for 232 of their 326 yards during a dominant second half.

“The defense is playing well,” Gusler said. “Offensively, we had to reconfigure and get things to gel. We’ve had to find our identity, what we can and can’t do.”