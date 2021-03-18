Statesville ‘trending in the right direction’

Zamari Stevenson proved to be a reliable asset on defense in 2019 when he started at cornerback for Statesville as a sophomore.
The Greyhounds have found him to be more than serviceable at quarterback as well this season.
“He’s very athletic. He has a very high talent level,” coach Randall Gusler said. “I knew good things were coming down the road for him.
“In light of changes, we went to him at quarterback, and we knew athletically he could handle it.”
Among the voids Statesville needed to fill heading into the delayed season was quarterback. Would-be returning starter Nebanye Moore transferred to South Pointe (S.C.) when the N.C. High School Athletic Association pushed the 2020 season to this spring.
Moore directed the offense during the Greyhounds’ run to the North Piedmont Conference championship and undefeated regular season in 2019.
Stevenson picked up the mantle and is running with it.
Last week, in a 27-10 victory over South Iredell in which Statesville overcame a 10-point halftime deficit, Stevenson rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 109 yards.
In the March 5 win over South Caldwell, Stevenson hooked up with Chris Brown for a 65-yard touchdown pass that ended a scoreless first half.
The Greyhounds’ new signal caller has limited his mistakes, and Stevenson’s defensive efficiency hasn’t suffered as a result of his additional duties. The 6-foot, 160-pound junior amassed 13 tackles, five pass deflections, one interception and one fumble recovery over the course of the first three games.
“He’s doing a great job,” Gusler said. “Our motto with all the kids is to do what you’ve got to do. You look at Quantay Brown, he’s playing (line) backer and at running back. You’ve got Bartelo Aguilar at center and on the D-line. What we’ve asked they’ve accepted.”
The Greyhounds (2-1, 1-0) have won two straight since a 14-7 season-opening loss Feb. 26 at Mitchell.
“We’ve gotten into a routine,” Gusler said. “The kids are practicing hard. They are playing hard. From week one to week two we saw a lot of improvement, and we saw even more in week three.
“I think things are trending in the right direction.”
The Greyhounds defense has allowed only four touchdowns and one field goal. They stopped South Caldwell around the goal line twice.
Against South Iredell, Statesville rushed for 232 of their 326 yards during a dominant second half.
“The defense is playing well,” Gusler said. “Offensively, we had to reconfigure and get things to gel. We’ve had to find our identity, what we can and can’t do.”