Statesville thwarts Vikings comeback; South Iredell girls win

TROUTMAN—After seeing the Greyhounds’ 17-point third-quarter lead cut down to just three late in the fourth, head coach Sonny Schofield was looking for someone to break the momentum South Iredell had built and make a play.

It was Zamari Stevenson that delivered.

The senior forward intercepted a pass at full speed, went the length of the court, and laid home an easy bucket with a nice euro step to put Statesville (3-3) back up by four to help push the Greyhounds to a 61-54 victory to complete the season sweep of the Vikings (1-6).

“When Zamari got that steal,” Schofield said. “That broke their backs.”

However, for much of the game, it didn’t seem like late-game heroics would be needed. By halftime, on the back of stellar defense in the second quarter, Statesville had built a 12-point lead by outscoring the Vikings 20-7 in the frame.

“I thought the bench did an excellent job in the second,” Schofield said. “They gave us some momentum and the spark we needed.”

One of those players was Torrey Miller who came off the bench to score 10 points in the second quarter. The junior finished the game with 14 points.