STATESVILLE PREVIEW: ‘I like what we’ve got’

This time of year, Statesville football players are usually heavily involved in weight room workouts, getting themselves prepared for spring practice.
“It’s a whole new world with spring ball,” Greyhounds coach Randall Gusler said.
“These guys are getting some normalcy back in life. That’s what’s cool about it.”
Gusler said they are excited to be back on the field but noted the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s decision to move the season from fall 2020 to spring 2021 due to COVID-19 has had an adverse effect on turnout.
The Greyhounds average between 85-100 varsity and junior varsity players in a normal year. Gusler said they are currently at 48-58 and because of that decline a decision was made not to have a JV team this season.
Remote learning dealt a blow in academic qualification to play, according to Gusler.
In addition, several would-be returners, like receiver Jasaiah Gathings and running back Chavion Smith, opted to finish high school early and join their college teams—Akron, and Charlotte, respectively. Quarterback Nebanye Moore transferred to South Pointe and played his senior year in South Carolina, which held its football season in the fall.
Gathings had 60 receptions for 1,160 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2019. Smith rushed for 531 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior despite only playing five games. He suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Moore completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,852 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019. He also rushed for eight TDs.
“That’s something we have to accept, and I’ve come to grips with it,” Gusler said when asked about those players’ early departures. “They were talented men. But I like what we’ve got.”
Eastern Illinois signee Kinstin Reaves headlines those returning. The senior defensive lineman is able to clog the middle and get pressure on the quarterback from the outside. Ten of his tackles were for loss in 2019.
“He decided to stay for his senior year and we’re glad to have him,” Gusler said. “He’s just got that attitude about him.”
Josh Agnew also returns on the defensive line.
Amontae White, who recorded two interceptions in 2019, and Zamari Stevenson give the Greyhounds experience in the secondary, and Quantay Brown and Jalen Mills are expected to lead the linebacking corps.
Seniors Bartelo Aguilar and Collin Vinson and junior Dalten McCullough are seasoned veterans on the offensive line, which gains another player Gusler is excited about, 6-foot-4, 295-pound sophomore Steven Hamby. “He’s a monster,” Gusler said.
The Greyhounds feature some not-as-proven varsity playmakers at receiver, running back and QB, but Gusler is confident in their abilities. Brown boasts Friday night reps as a runner.
Stevenson is the likely starting quarterback, although receiver Dantel Carter and running back Ja-zien Harrison-Connor are in the mix, Gusler said.
Statesville will look to be balanced between run and pass on offense.
“I feel good about the first 11 on both sides of the ball,” Gusler said. “If we can get through COVID issues and stay healthy I think we’ll be fine.”
The Greyhounds finished 12-1 overall and, at 5-0, won the North Piedmont Conference championship in 2019.
They advanced to the second round of the state playoffs, too.
Because the NPC is a six-team conference, the league is only guaranteed one playoff spot this year, with that going to the champion. The NCHSAA’s revised football schedule due to the pandemic includes only seven regular-season games, and the playoff rounds were reduced from five to four rounds.
“Once we get into conference play you have to be on every night,” Gusler said.