STATESVILLE PREVIEW: ‘I like what we’ve got’

Moore completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,852 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019. He also rushed for eight TDs.

“That’s something we have to accept, and I’ve come to grips with it,” Gusler said when asked about those players’ early departures. “They were talented men. But I like what we’ve got.”

Eastern Illinois signee Kinstin Reaves headlines those returning. The senior defensive lineman is able to clog the middle and get pressure on the quarterback from the outside. Ten of his tackles were for loss in 2019.

“He decided to stay for his senior year and we’re glad to have him,” Gusler said. “He’s just got that attitude about him.”

Josh Agnew also returns on the defensive line.

Amontae White, who recorded two interceptions in 2019, and Zamari Stevenson give the Greyhounds experience in the secondary, and Quantay Brown and Jalen Mills are expected to lead the linebacking corps.

Seniors Bartelo Aguilar and Collin Vinson and junior Dalten McCullough are seasoned veterans on the offensive line, which gains another player Gusler is excited about, 6-foot-4, 295-pound sophomore Steven Hamby. “He’s a monster,” Gusler said.