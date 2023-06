The Statesville Owls secured a 9-2 win over the Race City Bootleggers on Thursday night at West Iredell High School.

CP Pyle (Caldwell Tech CC) went 3-for-3 with a double, and he drove in a run.

Aidan Cannaday (Wake Tech CC) went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

The Owls’ Troy Clary (Rockingham CC) worked four innings on the mound. He struck out five.

Statesville (5-3, 4-3) is back at home Saturday against the Mooresville Spinners. Game time is 7 p.m.