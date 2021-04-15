Statesville focused on the Redhawks

The win-or-go-home portion of the COVID-condensed high school football season is officially here with the arrival of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs.
Statesville returns to the playoffs for the 11th time in as many seasons.
The Greyhounds (6-1) could play at home at least up to the region finals.
“Getting the No. 2 seed was nice,” said coach Randall Gusler, whose team successfully defended its North Piedmont Conference championship. “You didn’t know how it would play out this year. It wasn’t by power rankings or anything like that. It was a blind draw. We felt fortunate.”
As the second seed in the 3A West bracket, the Greyhounds landed a first-round date with Monroe (5-2), the No. 7 seed. Friday’s kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Looming is a potential second-round rematch with Kings Mountain. Friday’s winner will face the winner between the third-seeded Mountaineers (7-0) and No. 6 seed Jay M. Robinson (5-2).
In 2019, Kings Mountain eliminated then-unbeaten Statesville in the second round, 38-7. The Mountaineers also knocked the Greyhounds out the year before in the second round.
Any sort of revenge talk has been placed on the backburner.
“We’re focused on this week,” Gusler said. “We can’t worry about what next week might hold. This Monroe team is a good looking team.”
The Redhawks finished third in a typically strong Southern Carolina Conference. Their losses were to runner-up Charlotte Catholic, 27-0, and to champion Weddington, 45-14.
Catholic is the No. 4 seed in the bracket with Statesville and Monroe. Weddington is seeded third in the 3AA West bracket.
Monroe averages 180 rushing yards and 163 passing yards per game.
“They have skill players with speed and big lines up front,” Gusler said. “They’re very, very athletic. Honestly, it’s kind of like looking at ourselves.”
Jack Crump, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior running back/linebacker and 6-2, 180-pound sophomore linebacker Bryce Davis particularly caught the eyes of Gusler.
Crump averages 7.5 yards per carry and leads the team in tackles.
Davis has seven tackles for loss and six sacks.
“He’s a good looking linebacker that plays fasts and stunts a lot,” Gusler said. “You have to know where he’s at.”
The Greyhounds have players that must be accounted for too. Like Amontae White.
White, a 5-10, 160-pound junior, is a strong safety that also moves up to linebacker on certain defensive calls. He averages 10.6 tackles a game and has 11 tackles for loss.
Last week, White recorded two of his four interceptions this season, helping Statesville preserve a 17-10 victory over West Rowan that clinched the NPC title.
“The kid has come to play every Friday,” Gusler said.
Statesville will not have all of its starters available against Monroe. Gusler did not specify which one—or ones—and declined to go into detail as to why.
That doesn’t change the Greyhounds’ focus on winning and advancing.
“We have to be consistent offensively and defensively,” Gusler said. “Stick with our game plan and make sure we execute.”