Statesville focused on the Redhawks

The win-or-go-home portion of the COVID-condensed high school football season is officially here with the arrival of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

Statesville returns to the playoffs for the 11th time in as many seasons.

The Greyhounds (6-1) could play at home at least up to the region finals.

“Getting the No. 2 seed was nice,” said coach Randall Gusler, whose team successfully defended its North Piedmont Conference championship. “You didn’t know how it would play out this year. It wasn’t by power rankings or anything like that. It was a blind draw. We felt fortunate.”

As the second seed in the 3A West bracket, the Greyhounds landed a first-round date with Monroe (5-2), the No. 7 seed. Friday’s kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Looming is a potential second-round rematch with Kings Mountain. Friday’s winner will face the winner between the third-seeded Mountaineers (7-0) and No. 6 seed Jay M. Robinson (5-2).

In 2019, Kings Mountain eliminated then-unbeaten Statesville in the second round, 38-7. The Mountaineers also knocked the Greyhounds out the year before in the second round.

Any sort of revenge talk has been placed on the backburner.