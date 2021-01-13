Statesville edges South Iredell in conference opener

Statesville guards outpaced South Iredell’s interior attack to come away with a narrow 67-64 North Piedmont Conference-opening win Tuesday night.

Greyhound Messiah Robinson effectively penetrated the lane for layups and floaters from his point guard spot, scoring 18 points.

Zamari Stevenson sprinted past the South Iredell defense for several layups, helping Statesville build a first-half lead and energizing his teammates. He finished with 14 points.

South Iredell forward Gavin Morrison used his soft hands and size advantage to score a game-high 20 points, all coming in the paint.

Viking forward Braydon Watson-Jones displayed his three-way scoring ability, sinking mid-range shots and 3-pointers to start the first and fourth quarters and finishing with 19 points.

Statesville lacked effective interior defense and struggled to box out. Consecutive putback baskets by Will Vuk brought the Vikings within three at halftime, 36-33. Vuk scored eight points, all coming in the second quarter.

South Iredell sought to push the ball up the court with long passes after both makes and misses, at times finding quick baskets, but often leading to unforced turnovers.