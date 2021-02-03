Statesville Christian sweeps Hickory Christian

“We’ve got to finish,” Campbell said. “We competed with them the first time we played with them for the first quarter then the guys just got gassed out. I have got something a little different we are going to try this year because they have been hard on the conference. We are just going to change our defense a little bit to stay in the ball game.”

SCS girls rout Hickory Christian

Statesville Christian (8-10, 3-2) jumped out to an early 13-2 lead and held on strong on its way to a 54-17 girls basketball win over Hickory Christian Academy (2-7, 0-5).

Led by Brenna Rae Bentley’s game-high 20 points, the Lions turned a 13-7 first-quarter lead into a 31-13 lead at halftime.

The Lions came out of the locker room hot on both ends of the floor, outscoring Hickory Christian 23-4 in the second half on the way to the victory. Head coach Nate Cartledge said he was looking for intensity from his team and he was happy with how they came out and played.

“We wanted to come out with some fight, and I thought we came out with some fight, fought the whole game and played hard,” Cartledge said. “It’s been a little while since we’ve had our whole team together due to sicknesses and injuries. It was good to get everyone back and playing together.”