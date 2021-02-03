Statesville Christian sweeps Hickory Christian

Statesville Christian (9-7, 4-1) took the lead early and never looked back on its way to a 74-52 boys basketball win over Hickory Christian Academy (2-7, 1-4) on Tuesday night.
Leading 18-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Lions saw their lead cut to 23-21 at the 3:52 mark. But they responded, coming out of the official’s timeout with renewed intensity on the defensive end.
Statesville Christian went on an 8-0 run to close the half and lead 31-21 going into the break. Lions head coach Brian Campbell said he told his team to focus on basketball during the time out.
“Let’s not worry about the refs, let’s play our game, and let’s finish the game,” Campbell said. “I had to push them a little bit.”
Hickory Christian cut the lead to 46-38 with 1:17 left in the third but that was as close as it got as Statesville Christian responded with a 13-3 run to pull ahead for good, 59-41 with five minutes left in the final quarter.
Kobe Williams poured in a team-high 18 points for the Lions. Adam Cronce scored 14 and Isaac Mason pitched in 11 to round out the double-digit scorers for the Lions.
Statesville Christian hosts league-leading Davidson Day on Friday, looking to avenge last week’s loss. Campbell said the Lions need to come out focused and ready to play to compete with the top team in the conference.
“We’ve got to finish,” Campbell said. “We competed with them the first time we played with them for the first quarter then the guys just got gassed out. I have got something a little different we are going to try this year because they have been hard on the conference. We are just going to change our defense a little bit to stay in the ball game.”
SCS girls rout Hickory Christian
Statesville Christian (8-10, 3-2) jumped out to an early 13-2 lead and held on strong on its way to a 54-17 girls basketball win over Hickory Christian Academy (2-7, 0-5).
Led by Brenna Rae Bentley’s game-high 20 points, the Lions turned a 13-7 first-quarter lead into a 31-13 lead at halftime.
The Lions came out of the locker room hot on both ends of the floor, outscoring Hickory Christian 23-4 in the second half on the way to the victory. Head coach Nate Cartledge said he was looking for intensity from his team and he was happy with how they came out and played.
“We wanted to come out with some fight, and I thought we came out with some fight, fought the whole game and played hard,” Cartledge said. “It’s been a little while since we’ve had our whole team together due to sicknesses and injuries. It was good to get everyone back and playing together.”
Ansleigh Sherrill and Grace Cole pitched in 12 and 10 points, respectively, to round out Lions in double digits.
Next, Statesville Christian hosts league-leading Davidson Day on Friday. Cartledge said they need to bring intensity to come away with a victory.
“I think it starts on the defensive end, just bringing some intensity,” Cartledge said. “They are a good shooting team, and we can’t give them open looks. It is going to be important to contest those shots and take care of the basketball offensively.”
Box Scores
(boys)
Statesville Christian 74, Hickory Christian Academy 52
Statesville Christian;18;13;23;20—74
Hickory Christian Academy;12;9;20;11—52
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN (74): Kobe Williams 18, Adam Cronce 14, Isaac Mason 11, Ty Murphy 9, Kyle Holland 8, Anderson Jones 6, Mike Shell 6, Adam Godwin 2,
HICKORY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (52): Levi Robinson 20, Andrew Maxy 18, Christian Henry 11, Aiden Hartmen 3
(girls)
Statesville Christian 54, Hickory Christian Academy 17
Statesville Christian;13;18;11;12—54
Hickory Christian Academy;7;6;3;1—17