 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville Christian football game canceled
0 comments

Statesville Christian football game canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville Christian’s home football game Friday was called off because the opponent, Camden Military Academy, canceled the remainder of its season, SC athletic director Nate Cartledge said. He added that the move was a precautionary measure to keep CMA students and the campus healthy.

It was the second time in as many weeks the Lions had a game canceled.

Statesville Christian will play its final game of the season Oct. 30 at home against the Carolina Bearcats. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dave Clawson talks about the win over Virginia on Saturday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert