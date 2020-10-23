Statesville Christian football game canceled

Statesville Christian’s home football game Friday was called off because the opponent, Camden Military Academy, canceled the remainder of its season, SC athletic director Nate Cartledge said. He added that the move was a precautionary measure to keep CMA students and the campus healthy.

It was the second time in as many weeks the Lions had a game canceled.

Statesville Christian will play its final game of the season Oct. 30 at home against the Carolina Bearcats. Kickoff is 7 p.m.