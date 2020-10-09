Statesville Christian blanked at home by Hickory Hawks

The Hickory Hawks spoiled Statesville Christian’s home opener Friday night and showed little mercy in doing so.
Thanks to a 40-point outburst in the first half, the Hawks breezed to a 47-0 victory. With the game out of reach, the clock ran continuously for the better part of the second half.
Hawks quarterback Brycen Gaither completed 10 of 12 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns in the opening half before turning the signal-calling duties over to his understudy.
Tristan Bailey was the biggest beneficiary in the aerial attack. His 80-yard touchdown reception on a deep throw from Gaither helped extend the Hickory lead to 34-0 with 3 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Bailey finished with five catches for 131 yards and three TDs, all in the first half. The other scoring receptions went for 30 and 9 yards.
Josh Moore punctuated the first-half scoring on his 26-yard touchdown jaunt with 13 seconds remaining. Moore led the Hickory rushing attack with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, all of which occurred before the intermission.
Ezekiel Hinkleman added 87 yards on six carries. His 8-yard TD run capped the scoring in the third quarter.
Statesville Christian struggled to get much going offensively, finishing with 128 total yards.
CLOSE CALL
The Lions made an effort to break up the shutout in the waning moments of the second quarter following Jack Clancy’s 53-yard kickoff return to the Hawks’ 37-yard line with one second remaining.
Quarterback Luke Collins’ lob into traffic at the goal line had a chance to be caught, but the ball fell to the ground as time expired.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
The N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game were the Hawks’ Bailey and Josh Gibson, respectively.
OTHER NOTABLES
Statesville Christian had perhaps its best chance to score early in the fourth quarter when Jacob Smith hauled in a 31-yard pass on a halfback pass from Clancy despite being interfered with.
The Lions waved off the penalty to accept the result of the play, which moved them to the Hawks’ 14. But they were unable to get much closer to the end zone. It led to a missed 32-yard field goal attempt by Conner Hope following a difficult hold on a low snap.
Isaac Noble had a tackle for loss for the Lions’ defense.
Holden Henderson had a 38-yard reception for Statesville Christian.
UP NEXT
Statesville Christian (0-1) hosts the Virginia Spartans next week.
The Hawks (4-1) visit the Carolina Bearcats in Weddington next Friday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory Hawks;20;20;7;0--47
Statesville Chr.;0;0;0;0--0
First quarter
HH—Josh Gibson 7 pass from Brycen Gaither (Ezekiel Hinkleman kick), 7:24.
HH—Josh Moore 8 run (kick failed), 6:23.
HH—Tristan Bailey 30 pass from Gaither (Hinkleman kick), 1:58.
Second quarter
HH—Bailey 9 pass from Gaither (kick blocked), 5:41.
HH—Bailey 80 pass from Gaither (Jackson Bennett run), 3:28.
HH—Moore 26 run (kick blocked), :13.
Third quarter
HH—Hinkleman 8 run (Hinkleman kick), 6:00.
