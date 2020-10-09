Statesville Christian blanked at home by Hickory Hawks

The Hickory Hawks spoiled Statesville Christian’s home opener Friday night and showed little mercy in doing so.

Thanks to a 40-point outburst in the first half, the Hawks breezed to a 47-0 victory. With the game out of reach, the clock ran continuously for the better part of the second half.

Hawks quarterback Brycen Gaither completed 10 of 12 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns in the opening half before turning the signal-calling duties over to his understudy.

Tristan Bailey was the biggest beneficiary in the aerial attack. His 80-yard touchdown reception on a deep throw from Gaither helped extend the Hickory lead to 34-0 with 3 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Bailey finished with five catches for 131 yards and three TDs, all in the first half. The other scoring receptions went for 30 and 9 yards.

Josh Moore punctuated the first-half scoring on his 26-yard touchdown jaunt with 13 seconds remaining. Moore led the Hickory rushing attack with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, all of which occurred before the intermission.

Ezekiel Hinkleman added 87 yards on six carries. His 8-yard TD run capped the scoring in the third quarter.