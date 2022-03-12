SRPD holding interest meeting for softball leagues

Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is holding an interest meeting for its adult softball program Monday at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center. It will be at 5:30 p.m.

This spring SRPD is looking to offer adult men's softball, adult women's softball and adult co-ed softball.

The league entry fee is $100 per team. The deadline for entry is April 4 at 5 p.m. No teams will be accepted after that time.

There is an umpire fee of $20 per game, per team.

League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-April with games being played through the week.

For more information contact Daniel Lewis at dlewis@statesvillenc.net or call 704-878-3429.

Babe Ruth baseball signup dates set

Babe Ruth of Iredell County is planning its 13-15 year old 2022 season.

Signups will take place from 6-7 p.m. on March 14, March 16, March 20, March 21, March 23, March 28 and March 30, as well as from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 19.