SRPD holding interest meeting for softball leagues

Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is holding an interest meeting for its adult softball program Monday at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center. It will be at 5:30 p.m.
This spring SRPD is looking to offer adult men's softball, adult women's softball and adult co-ed softball.
The league entry fee is $100 per team. The deadline for entry is April 4 at 5 p.m. No teams will be accepted after that time.
There is an umpire fee of $20 per game, per team.
League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-April with games being played through the week.
For more information contact Daniel Lewis at dlewis@statesvillenc.net or call 704-878-3429.
Babe Ruth baseball signup dates set
Babe Ruth of Iredell County is planning its 13-15 year old 2022 season.
Signups will take place from 6-7 p.m. on March 14, March 16, March 20, March 21, March 23, March 28 and March 30, as well as from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 19.
All signups will be held upstairs in the meeting room at Jennings Park. No money is required at signups.