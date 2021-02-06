SRPD holding adult softball interest meeting

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is holding an interest meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center for its adult softball programs. All team managers or a team representative are urged to attend the meeting.

This spring, SRPD is looking to offer softball programs for adult men, adult women and adult co-ed.

The league entry fee is $100 per team. The deadline is 5 p.m. March 5. There will be an umpire fee of $20 per team, per game.

League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in late March with games being played through the week.

For more information contact Daniel Lewis at dlewis@statesvillenc.net or call 704-878-3429