South Iredell wins defensive struggle with Alexander Central

TROUTMAN—The familiar sounds of pads cracking, fans cheering, and a marching band playing filled Viking Valley for the first time since November 2019 as a season that seemed like it would never come kicked off.
It was not a pretty football game by any means, but South Iredell (1-0) gave the few fans in attendance something to cheer about as they were able to grind out a hard-fought 7-2 victory over Alexander Central in Thursday night’s season opener.
“They played hard and showed the heart of a champion,” Vikings head coach Scott Miller said. “But we’re young and we have a lot of growing up to do.”
The young South Iredell team was handed its first test in the opening minutes of the game as, after a successful opening drive put the Vikings in the Cougars’ red zone, a bad snap was recovered by Alexander Central to take away the scoring chance.
That was the first of five red zone trips for the Vikings that ended without putting points on the board.
“(The offense) could’ve laid down and the defense could have pointed the finger,” Miller said. “But they didn’t. They kept fighting.”
In the third quarter, the Vikings finally cashed in on a red zone trip when sophomore running back Jaylin Neal took a direct snap up the middle and into the end zone from eight yards out for the game’s only touchdown.
Neal, who was named offensive player of the game, ran for 121 of South Iredell’s 147 rushing yards in his first varsity game, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
“He’s a good ballplayer,” Miller said with extra emphasis on the good. “He’s got great vision and a natural instinct for running the ball.”
Neal wasn’t the only underclassman that made a difference for the Vikings. According to Miller, 13 other sophomores and one freshman saw significant playing time against Alexander Central.
“They all played in serious roles,” Miller said. “You have to get your best players in and they did well. They were there all game long and did what they needed to do.”
Many of those contributors played on the defensive side of the ball, helping the Viking defense pitch a shutout with the Cougars’ lone score coming by way of a safety on a South Iredell punt attempt.
The Vikings held Alexander Central to just 158 total yards in the game. After picking up a first down on their first offensive play, the Cougars didn’t pick up another until later in the third quarter.
“The defense worked really hard all week to gameplan for that offense and they did a great job,” Miller said. “They kept giving the ball back to the offense. Sometimes when you play good on defense you’re able to pick up the other side of the ball.”
Their offense needed that boost, too. The Vikings managed just 174 total yards in the game, adding a 2-for-10 effort on third downs to their red zone woes.
However, South Iredell unknowingly received a boost in the lead-up to the game from their opponent. Unfortunately for the Cougars, in the days prior to Thursday’s game, they learned that they would be without more than 10 starters, including much of their offensive line, due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
“I knew they had some kids that were in quarantine, but I didn’t know who,” Miller said. “I had no idea who to gameplan for.”
But, no matter how it comes, a win is a win for the Vikings.
Next week they’ll play host to the Raiders of Reagan High School in what, due to the state easing restrictions on fan attendance, promises to be a much louder Viking Valley.