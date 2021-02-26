South Iredell wins defensive struggle with Alexander Central

Neal, who was named offensive player of the game, ran for 121 of South Iredell’s 147 rushing yards in his first varsity game, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

“He’s a good ballplayer,” Miller said with extra emphasis on the good. “He’s got great vision and a natural instinct for running the ball.”

Neal wasn’t the only underclassman that made a difference for the Vikings. According to Miller, 13 other sophomores and one freshman saw significant playing time against Alexander Central.

“They all played in serious roles,” Miller said. “You have to get your best players in and they did well. They were there all game long and did what they needed to do.”

Many of those contributors played on the defensive side of the ball, helping the Viking defense pitch a shutout with the Cougars’ lone score coming by way of a safety on a South Iredell punt attempt.

The Vikings held Alexander Central to just 158 total yards in the game. After picking up a first down on their first offensive play, the Cougars didn’t pick up another until later in the third quarter.