South Iredell, West Iredell varsity football openers rescheduled

In anticipation of forecasted bad weather Friday, several schools’ season opening varsity high school football games have been rescheduled.

South Iredell will now open the season at home Thursday against Alexander Central. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

Because the Vikings JV team was slated to host Alexander Central on Thursday, that game has now been postponed. No makeup date has been announced yet.

West Iredell will now open the season at Draughn on Thursday. Game time is 7 p.m.

As of Tuesday evening, no changes to the following Friday varsity football games had been made: Statesville at Mitchell County and North Iredell at Mt. Airy.