 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Iredell, West Iredell varsity football openers rescheduled
0 comments

South Iredell, West Iredell varsity football openers rescheduled

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
football clip art

In anticipation of forecasted bad weather Friday, several schools’ season opening varsity high school football games have been rescheduled.

South Iredell will now open the season at home Thursday against Alexander Central. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

Because the Vikings JV team was slated to host Alexander Central on Thursday, that game has now been postponed. No makeup date has been announced yet.

West Iredell will now open the season at Draughn on Thursday. Game time is 7 p.m.

As of Tuesday evening, no changes to the following Friday varsity football games had been made: Statesville at Mitchell County and North Iredell at Mt. Airy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert