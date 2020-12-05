South Iredell, West Iredell to move up a classification in ‘21

The N.C. High School Athletic Association realignment process for 2021-25 is ongoing.

Iredell County schools may not know yet what conference they’ll be in during that time, but they do now know what classification they will be given, and South Iredell and West Iredell are moving up, according to information released Friday by the NCHSAA.

South Iredell, currently 3A and a member of the North Piedmont Conference, will be going to 4A.

West Iredell, currently 2A and a member of the Northwestern Foothills Conference, will be going to 3A.

Classification is based on each school’s Final Realignment Score.

North Iredell and Statesville will remain 3A, and Lake Norman and Mooresville will remain 4A.

The first draft of the realignment plan will be released to NCHSAA member schools Thursday after review by the realignment committee.

The deadline for schools to submit concerns or adjustments desired to the initial draft is Jan. 8, 2021.

A second draft will be distributed to schools for review on Jan. 14. Schools will then have a week to make any appeals according the second draft.