South Iredell victorious over North Iredell in Miller’s home farewell

Led by Warren, who scored three times in the first 24 minutes, twice on the ground and once through the air, the Vikings pushed their lead out to 26-0 by halftime.

In the second half, it was the South Iredell backfield that got to shine. Sophomores Jaylin Neal and Sacari Stevenson were able to shorten the game with their bruising carries. For the game, Neal led the way with 132 yards and a touchdown on 14 rushes while Stevenson added 50 yards on 11 carries.

As a team, the Vikings ran for 237 yards, which included touches for seniors Nicholas Perkins (five carries, 27 yards) and Demetrius Jean (three carries, 5 yards) on their Senior Night.

“Senior Night is their night,” Miller said. “Any time we can get those kids in the game and let them touch the ball or get in on defense, that’s what matters. They’ll remember that.”

Senior quarterback Matt Sherrill also got into the end zone in his final home game, connecting with fellow senior Tanner Smith for a 4-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and running it in from a yard out in the fourth quarter.

Despite being able to move the ball fairly well all night, racking up 329 yards of offense, North Iredell was unable to put any points on the board until the fourth quarter.