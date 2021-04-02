South Iredell victorious over North Iredell in Miller’s home farewell

TROUTMAN—Scott Miller stood at midfield as the public address announcer read a long list of accolades the South Iredell coach had amassed during his tenure as head coach of the Vikings since taking over in 2010.
When Miller turned to shake the hand of athletic director Shawn Cioffi, the Viking players saw an opportunity.
They grabbed a water cooler and ran towards their coach, dousing him with ice water before crowding around him to celebrate his final win in Viking Valley.
“This is great,” Miller said. “At least I can say that we won my first game on this field and my last. The kids played great tonight.”
Back in 2010, that first win came over North Iredell. In 2021, his final home win came over the Raiders as well as South Iredell (3-3, 2-2 NPC) overpowered North Iredell (0-5, 0-4 NPC) 39-13 on Thursday night.
The Vikings started fast, never even allowing the Raiders to get comfortable. Just 1:34 into the game, Brice Warren ran across the goal line to put South Iredell on top 7-0, and it never looked back.
North Iredell threatened to score midway through the second quarter but was stopped on fourth and goal at the one yard line. Just five plays later Warren hit DeMario Parks on a slant route that went for an 88-yard touchdown.
Led by Warren, who scored three times in the first 24 minutes, twice on the ground and once through the air, the Vikings pushed their lead out to 26-0 by halftime.
In the second half, it was the South Iredell backfield that got to shine. Sophomores Jaylin Neal and Sacari Stevenson were able to shorten the game with their bruising carries. For the game, Neal led the way with 132 yards and a touchdown on 14 rushes while Stevenson added 50 yards on 11 carries.
As a team, the Vikings ran for 237 yards, which included touches for seniors Nicholas Perkins (five carries, 27 yards) and Demetrius Jean (three carries, 5 yards) on their Senior Night.
“Senior Night is their night,” Miller said. “Any time we can get those kids in the game and let them touch the ball or get in on defense, that’s what matters. They’ll remember that.”
Senior quarterback Matt Sherrill also got into the end zone in his final home game, connecting with fellow senior Tanner Smith for a 4-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and running it in from a yard out in the fourth quarter.
Despite being able to move the ball fairly well all night, racking up 329 yards of offense, North Iredell was unable to put any points on the board until the fourth quarter.
Dillon Hobbs ended the Vikings’ shutout bid early in the fourth with a 6-yard score and Gavin Summers followed that up on the Raiders’ next possession with a 30-yard touchdown run of his own.
Hobbs led the way for the Raiders offense Thursday, finishing with 84 yards on 14 carries to go along with his touchdown run.
The Vikings forced three turnovers, blocked a punt and stopped the Raiders on fourth down twice.
The Vikings will look to finish their season on a high note when they travel to China Grove next week to take on Carson. North Iredell will continue its search for its first win when it hosts East Rowan.