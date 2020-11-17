South Iredell too much for Statesville in opener

HOW TO WATCH

Statesville coach Denise Hayes felt things went smoothly with regard to meeting the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the NCHSAA.

“I just wish more people could be here to watch them play,” she said.

Spectators are limited to 25 for indoor events.

“But we are able to stream video online through the NFS Network. You just pay a small fee,” Hayes said. “So if grandma and grandpa were at home they could watch it. All of the Iredell schools have it in their gyms.”

OFFERING ANALYSIS

Aided by a Kylee Mayberry ace and a kill from Emily McIntosh, the Greyhounds surged to a quick 3-0 advantage in the second set.

The Vikings responded with 10 of the next 11 points and never looked back.

Hayes felt her team received serve well and made some good digs defensively.

“We can work on our blocking,” she said. “South Iredell has a height advantage on us at the net. But all in all I was pleased.”

OTHER STATS

Whitley and Hannah Van Buren each supplied six kills. Whitley also recorded one point-scoring stuff block.