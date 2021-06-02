South Iredell starts fast, limits North Iredell to one hit in NPC win

After being attended to, Johnson managed to get up, shake it off and continue. Following Rice’s hit, he struck out Sam Nutting and coaxed Luke Winterhalter into a groundout to send the Raiders to their first at-bat.

Johnson retired all three batters he faced in the second and third innings before turning the ball over to Zac Compton.

“He’s a tough kid,” North Iredell coach Derrick Wishon said of Johnson, echoing Breedlove’s post-game thoughts. “I’m proud of him for trying to keep going for his teammates.”

Alan Spiwak was the winning pitcher. He worked four innings, allowing two runs on four walks and one hit. He struck out a pair.

Ben Cotton threw the final two innings for the Vikings. The sophomore left-hander struck out the side in the fifth. Teammates in the dugout greeted him with cheers as he walked off the mound.

“We’ve got great kids,” Breedlove said. “They’re into the game and there for each other even if they’re not in the game playing.”

Cotton fanned three of the four batters he faced in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.

DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS