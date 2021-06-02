South Iredell starts fast, limits North Iredell to one hit in NPC win

OLIN—South Iredell batted around the lineup in the first inning and its pitching staff combined for a one-hitter as the Vikings downed North Iredell 13-2 in Tuesday night’s North Piedmont Conference tilt.
Trey Rice’s poke to center field scored a pair and capped a five-run opening frame that included seven hits.
“We had good swings, I felt like, from the get-go,” South Iredell coach Michael Breedlove said.
The Vikings (6-5, 5-4), who’ve lost three conference games by one run, weren’t in danger of suffering another heartbreaker. They combined for 16 hits and never led by fewer than three runs the rest of the way.
“Probably the first game in a while we hit well as a team,” Breedlove said. “There’s such good pitchers in this conference.”
Gage Tomlin led the hit parade. He finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs. His three-run homer to far left extended the lead to 11-2 in the top of the sixth.
Luke Davis and Michael Eichorn both went 2 for 3 with a couple of RBIs. Davis doubled in the fifth when the Vikings pushed their advantage to 8-2.
ON THE HILL
North Iredell starting pitcher Cole Johnson was struck in the right ankle by a well-hit ball during the Vikings’ first-inning outburst.
After being attended to, Johnson managed to get up, shake it off and continue. Following Rice’s hit, he struck out Sam Nutting and coaxed Luke Winterhalter into a groundout to send the Raiders to their first at-bat.
Johnson retired all three batters he faced in the second and third innings before turning the ball over to Zac Compton.
“He’s a tough kid,” North Iredell coach Derrick Wishon said of Johnson, echoing Breedlove’s post-game thoughts. “I’m proud of him for trying to keep going for his teammates.”
Alan Spiwak was the winning pitcher. He worked four innings, allowing two runs on four walks and one hit. He struck out a pair.
Ben Cotton threw the final two innings for the Vikings. The sophomore left-hander struck out the side in the fifth. Teammates in the dugout greeted him with cheers as he walked off the mound.
“We’ve got great kids,” Breedlove said. “They’re into the game and there for each other even if they’re not in the game playing.”
Cotton fanned three of the four batters he faced in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
North Iredell’s Ty Staz made a long run to snag a fly ball near the fence in left center for the last out of the second inning.
Colby Umbarger threw out a South Iredell base runner at home plate after Tyler Hughesman singled to left field. That prevented the Vikings from adding to their 5-1 lead in the fourth inning.
Umbarger also slid to the ground in left to catch an inning-ending fly ball in the fifth.
Those were about the only highlights for the Raiders. Landon Lowtharpe doubled in the third, and the Raiders went on to score their first run when Compton drew a bases loaded walk.
Not much else to speak of, offensively.
“They came out swinging and had great approaches (at the plate),” North Iredell coach Derrick Wishon said. “We didn’t.”
Hughesman, the Vikings’ shortstop, also came up with a defensive gem. He robbed Kenny Bess of a hit in the fourth when he hustled to field a ground ball and, with his momentum going toward third, threw across the field for the out at first base.
OTHER NOTABLES
Hughesman and Gage Ostwalt supplied two hits apiece.
Nutting contributed and RBI single during the Vikings’ five-run sixth inning.
UP NEXT
South Iredell is scheduled to close out the regular season Friday at home against Carson.