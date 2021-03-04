South Iredell seeks to build on defensive shutout

One game in the book and South Iredell’s defense has yet to flinch.
The Vikings welcome Reagan in Week 2 of the delayed high school football season coming off an opener in which their ‘D’ shut out Alexander Central. The Cougars’ lone score in a 7-2 loss last Friday was a safety.
Coach Scott Miller said there was still room for improvement, but “they get an ‘A’ for their effort,” he said. “They were flying around the field.”
The Vikings held Alexander Central to just 158 total yards (145 rushing and 13 passing). After picking up a first down on their first offensive play, the Cougars didn’t move the chains again until the third quarter.
Joey Sammon led the tackling parade with eight. Caleb Moore, Joseph Sloan, Michael Eichorn, Luke Winterhalter and Jed Erwin each had five tackles.
Sloan, who joined Sammon and Eichorn with four solo takedowns, recorded two of the Vikings’ five tackles for loss that resulted in 13 negative yards.
“He did a really good job,” Miller said. “He’s one of our captains. It’s his senior year. He’s got his chance and is trying to make the most of it.”
Demario Parks intercepted an Alexander Central pass.
Overall, Miller gave the Vikings defense a B- grade.
“There were some missed individual assignments, missed blitz calls,” he said, noting they look to clean that up.
Not lost on Miller are these facts: The Vikings have more players playing both ways than they typically prefer to have and nearly all of the 14 sophomores and one freshman saw substantial playing time in the opener. That included six sophomores who were on the field when South Iredell stopped Alexander Central’s last drive.
The defense grew up a little faster than the offense.
South Iredell finished with 174 total yards. Sophomore running back Jaylin Neal had 121 of the Vikings’ 147 rushing yards, and he scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter on an 8-yard jaunt.
Five other red zone trips included three drives that moved the ball inside the Alexander Central 10. But three missed field goals and two fumbles resulted in squandered scoring opportunities.
“We know we left points out there and that there’s work we’ve got to do to correct that,” Miller said.
It isn’t expected to get easier Friday when Reagan visits. Alexander Central was without more than 10 starters due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Reagan is 0-1 but coming off a 22-15 loss to perennial power Mt. Tabor. The Raiders feature three players on the offensive line who are each at least 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds.