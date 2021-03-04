South Iredell seeks to build on defensive shutout

“There were some missed individual assignments, missed blitz calls,” he said, noting they look to clean that up.

Not lost on Miller are these facts: The Vikings have more players playing both ways than they typically prefer to have and nearly all of the 14 sophomores and one freshman saw substantial playing time in the opener. That included six sophomores who were on the field when South Iredell stopped Alexander Central’s last drive.

The defense grew up a little faster than the offense.

South Iredell finished with 174 total yards. Sophomore running back Jaylin Neal had 121 of the Vikings’ 147 rushing yards, and he scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter on an 8-yard jaunt.

Five other red zone trips included three drives that moved the ball inside the Alexander Central 10. But three missed field goals and two fumbles resulted in squandered scoring opportunities.

“We know we left points out there and that there’s work we’ve got to do to correct that,” Miller said.

It isn’t expected to get easier Friday when Reagan visits. Alexander Central was without more than 10 starters due to COVID-19 contact tracing.