South Iredell names Rees football coach

Prospective South Iredell football players and their parents were invited to attend a meet-the-coach assembly Thursday evening at the football stadium.

Some players had already reached out to Rees on Twitter, he said.

Rees also noted that he’d been in contact with Rydell Cowan, a South Iredell staple who played for the Vikings and has coached there.

“He is very well respected in the area,” Rees said.

“This is short turnaround. I think there are 26 workouts before practice starts in August. I’m in hurry to get things done so it’s good to have coaches who are respected to lean on to help make adjustments.”

Fortunately for him, he’s not inheriting a program in need of a sweeping overhaul.

Rees has a two-pronged vision for South Iredell football going forward.

“You want to keep those traditional goals: win the county, win the conference, win the state, and you’ve got to push and challenge your players to accomplish those things,” he said. “I want to win as much as possible. I also want to win the game of life with these young men so 15, 20 years down the road you can see they’ve become positive role models for the next generation. That’s been my mission everywhere I’ve been.”