South Iredell names Rees football coach

Eric Rees spent 12 of his previous 14 high school football coaching years in the greater Charlotte area.
The exceptions were the last two down on the North Carolina coast.
Well, he’s coming back.
South Iredell High School announced it hired Rees as its new head football coach. He replaces Scott Miller and becomes just the sixth head coach in school history.
“I’m really excited,” Rees said Thursday morning via phone as he made the trip from Craven County to Troutman.
“The opportunity opened up. I kind of just took a shot. I’m fortunate to see if I can take South Iredell to places Coach Miller did.”
Miller led the Vikings for 11 seasons, which were highlighted by the 2AA state championship campaign in 2012. He was 99-41 and his teams won outright or shared six conference championships.
South Iredell finished 3-4 this spring during the COVID-condensed season and missed the playoffs for the first time under Miller.
This is not the first time Rees has been to South Iredell, although the previous occasion was only a visit—and not a pleasant memory for Vikings fans. In 2016, Rees was an assistant coach at Hickory Ridge. The Ragin’ Bulls defeated South Iredell 34-22 in the second round of the 3AA state playoffs on their way to the West region final.
“I was really impressed with the facilities, the community support and their game day operations (at South Iredell),” Rees said.
The last two seasons Rees served as defensive coordinator at West Craven. The Eagles went 10-4 in 2019, finished first in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference and reached the third round of the state playoffs.
Before going to West Craven he served stints at Hickory Ridge (2016-19), Parkwood (2010-16), and Kennedy Charter (2008-2010). Rees was the head coach at Kennedy Charter in 2009. That team finished 2-7 but the schedule included several traditionally strong programs, including Kings Mountain and East Lincoln.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s latest realignment has South Iredell moving from 3A to 4A beginning this fall. The Vikings haven’t been 4A since the early 2000s when they were members of the Central Piedmont Conference that included Davie County, North Davidson, R.J. Reynolds, South Rowan and West Forsyth.
The conference South Iredell joins under the new realignment includes Kannapolis A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, Lake Norman, Mooresville and West Cabarrus.
“It’s definitely going to be a big task,” Rees said. “The 3A conference that South Iredell is leaving, no disrespect to it, is not the same level. … I think it’s going to be very competitive. I don’t know that there will be anyone that is head and shoulders above the rest. It’s going to be fun.”
Prospective South Iredell football players and their parents were invited to attend a meet-the-coach assembly Thursday evening at the football stadium.
Some players had already reached out to Rees on Twitter, he said.
Rees also noted that he’d been in contact with Rydell Cowan, a South Iredell staple who played for the Vikings and has coached there.
“He is very well respected in the area,” Rees said.
“This is short turnaround. I think there are 26 workouts before practice starts in August. I’m in hurry to get things done so it’s good to have coaches who are respected to lean on to help make adjustments.”
Fortunately for him, he’s not inheriting a program in need of a sweeping overhaul.
Rees has a two-pronged vision for South Iredell football going forward.
“You want to keep those traditional goals: win the county, win the conference, win the state, and you’ve got to push and challenge your players to accomplish those things,” he said. “I want to win as much as possible. I also want to win the game of life with these young men so 15, 20 years down the road you can see they’ve become positive role models for the next generation. That’s been my mission everywhere I’ve been.”