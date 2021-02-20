South Iredell looks to bounce back after rare sub-.500 campaign

TROUTMAN—Members of the South Iredell football team began to pick their helmets up and walk off the practice field as the sunlight began to fade, but there was one problem.
“I wasn’t done yet,” Vikings head coach Scott Miller said. “Put your helmet on and jog in place.”
So, as quickly as they thought practice was over, it was back on and they were doing up-downs for cutting their coach short.
A quick lesson in who was still in charge despite missing the previous two weeks battling COVID-19.
“You don’t want to sacrifice anyone on the team or the program by being out here sick,” Miller said. “You can’t really be upset with things you can’t control, and I can’t control the virus, so I just had to deal with it.”
Since Feb. 3, the Vikings have continued prepping for their season without their head coach leading what is a young team for the 2021 season. However, that gave Miller a unique perspective of his football team that most coaches don’t get to see without the assistance of film: a clear image of how the Vikings have progressed.
“I’ve seen a lot (of progress),” Miller said. “A lot of these guys are learning quickly without the benefit of spring practice. Everybody is learning. From when we started in January to now, there’s a huge difference.”
Miller believes that his team will feature as many as 13 sophomores with significant playing time on Friday nights this season, due in part to overall numbers being down this year. According to the head coach, they would have had just over 70 players on the roster if the season had started on time in August, but instead are hovering around 50.
Having that much inexperience heading into what promises to be an odd season could cause some to dampen their expectations of the Vikings, but those in the locker room still have the same goals that they do every year.
“Be state champions, conference champions and county champions,” Miller said. “You should always have the highest goals you can have.”
These goals mean even more this year as the Vikings come off their first sub-.500 season since 2009, finishing just 5-7 in 2019 that saw South Iredell struggle to a 2-6 start before winning their final three regular season games to sneak into the playoffs as the 16-seed.
“We definitely didn’t like being under .500 last year,” senior Devin Stevenson said. “It’s definitely motivated us this year.”
“What happened last year is not supposed to happen,” senior Bryce Klinger added. “I think we can win the conference this year.”
The players certainly did their part over the offseason to do all they could to prevent it from happening again. According to Miller, as the players found out that they wouldn’t be able to come to the school to continue their off-season programs, they formed their own ‘pods’ to continue work outs on their own.
“A lot of it was our seniors,” Miller said. “They were texting each other and doing everything they could to stay within the regulations. They held each other accountable.”
Last season, the Vikings finished third in the North Piedmont Conference, but their losses to the two teams ahead of them in the 2019 standings were by a combined score of 74-19, spotlighting too common of an issue for South Iredell: their defense.
“We want to be more balanced across the board this year,” Miller said. “We need to not let so many points be scored this season.”
Last year, the Vikings gave up over 30 points per game and allowed 40 or more points six times. However, South Iredell lost eight of the 10 players from their 2019 defense that totaled more than 30 tackles on the season.
The losses were no better on the offensive side of the ball. The Vikings lost their top two rushers and their second leading passer behind Klinger who will be moving out to wide receiver for the 2021 season.
“We’re not used to having a losing record here,” Miller said. “It makes you a little hungrier. They don’t want to go out like that.”
The seniors that are returning for the shortened season are ready to prove that last season was just a fluke.
The Vikings will get that chance when they start the season of Feb. 26 in Viking Valley against Alexander Central.