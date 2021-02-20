South Iredell looks to bounce back after rare sub-.500 campaign

Miller believes that his team will feature as many as 13 sophomores with significant playing time on Friday nights this season, due in part to overall numbers being down this year. According to the head coach, they would have had just over 70 players on the roster if the season had started on time in August, but instead are hovering around 50.

Having that much inexperience heading into what promises to be an odd season could cause some to dampen their expectations of the Vikings, but those in the locker room still have the same goals that they do every year.

“Be state champions, conference champions and county champions,” Miller said. “You should always have the highest goals you can have.”

These goals mean even more this year as the Vikings come off their first sub-.500 season since 2009, finishing just 5-7 in 2019 that saw South Iredell struggle to a 2-6 start before winning their final three regular season games to sneak into the playoffs as the 16-seed.

“We definitely didn’t like being under .500 last year,” senior Devin Stevenson said. “It’s definitely motivated us this year.”

“What happened last year is not supposed to happen,” senior Bryce Klinger added. “I think we can win the conference this year.”