South Iredell grad gets in the ring, grappling professionally

Professional wrestling is something J.R. Miller grew up loving to watch but interest waned over time.

The Troutman native rekindled his passion for body slams and suplexes in 2016 when childhood favorite tag team, The Dudley Boyz, returned to WWE.

“I got into it again,” Miller said. “And then I started thinking: I bet I could do this.”

He may not be Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock, but he has his foot in the door as a professional wrestler and hopes to continue building his brand.

The journey for the 2011 South Iredell High School graduate, who turned 28 on Tuesday, began in 2020.

Miller went on the Chris Jericho Cruise that January and managed to mingle with folks in the business.

“They said I should give (wrestling) a try, that I had a good look for it,” Miller recalled.

Last July, he applied to the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy (JPWA) and was accepted. In August, he moved to Knoxville, Tennessee. He was among less than two dozen to train with legendary WWE trainer Dr. Tom Prichard and WWE Hall of Famer, Kane, during a 12-week program that hammered home all of the basics.