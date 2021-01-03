South Iredell girls won’t shy away from pushing the tempo in '21

It’s always a good idea to use every advantage possible in basketball. For the South Iredell girls basketball team, 2021 is providing them with a new one: masks.

“We’re going to run and gun,” Vikings head coach Marcus Chambers said. “We’re going to get the ball up and down the court and maximize opportunities to score.”

When asked if he thinks that will provide an advantage for his team, Chambers responded with three words: “That’s the plan.”

Running opposing teams up and down the court could certainly be a great strategy to win basketball games in 2021 where every player is going to be required to wear masks while playing.

“The masks affect us too, but we’ve been practicing like we’re going to play,” Chambers said. “It’s fast-paced basketball and if they make a mistake, it’s going to be at full speed.”

The Vikings enter the 2021 season, Chambers third as head coach, with the goal to continue building the program back to where it was half a decade ago.

Last season’s 10-14 campaign was their best since they went 21-4 to win the North Piedmont Conference in 2015. In the four years in between, South Iredell posted a 26-70 record and made just one playoff appearance.