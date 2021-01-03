South Iredell girls won’t shy away from pushing the tempo in '21

It’s always a good idea to use every advantage possible in basketball. For the South Iredell girls basketball team, 2021 is providing them with a new one: masks.
“We’re going to run and gun,” Vikings head coach Marcus Chambers said. “We’re going to get the ball up and down the court and maximize opportunities to score.”
When asked if he thinks that will provide an advantage for his team, Chambers responded with three words: “That’s the plan.”
Running opposing teams up and down the court could certainly be a great strategy to win basketball games in 2021 where every player is going to be required to wear masks while playing.
“The masks affect us too, but we’ve been practicing like we’re going to play,” Chambers said. “It’s fast-paced basketball and if they make a mistake, it’s going to be at full speed.”
The Vikings enter the 2021 season, Chambers third as head coach, with the goal to continue building the program back to where it was half a decade ago.
Last season’s 10-14 campaign was their best since they went 21-4 to win the North Piedmont Conference in 2015. In the four years in between, South Iredell posted a 26-70 record and made just one playoff appearance.
“I think (the rebuild) is going well,” Chambers said. “Last year, we were able to keep it tight with the number one team in the state for a majority of the first half. It usually takes about three years to install your program.”
However, continuing that rebuild into this season could potentially be more challenging. Following last season, the Vikings lost five of their eight major contributors to graduation. Combined, those five players scored 34.4 points per game or just over 72 percent of the Vikings’ total offense. Included among those lost was All-NPC honoree Sarah Nelson, who averaged 11.5 points last season.
“It’s hard to replace that kind of production,” Chambers said. “But what we’ve done because we don’t really have a JV team this year is we kept 21 girls on the roster and the best 12 are going to get to play each game.
“It’s really allowed the girls to compete,” Chambers continued. “They go so much harder in practice. So it’s a little different, but it’s pushing everybody because they all know their spot could be taken at any time.”
Even with all of the losses to graduation, South Iredell is returning a pair of players that played in more than 20 games last season in Ashtyn Zeigler and Shania Houser. In their junior seasons last year, Zeigler averaged just under 10 points per game while Houser averaged five.
“They’re going to be pretty good,” Chambers said. “I have a very talented backcourt.”
Chambers is also excited to finally have Megan Gaus, a transfer from Lake Norman, available to play. The 5-foot-10 senior appeared in 24 varsity games for the Wildcats in the 2018-19 season.
“She’s going to be our unknown factor that people won’t know about,” Chambers said. “But she’s pretty good as well.”
Zeigler and Houser, both in their third year on the varsity team, along with Gaus, were all named team captains by Chambers during the pre-season workouts.
An added benefit of having all of those girls on one team, according to Chambers, is that they will all learn the same program and language throughout the year.
“They’re all practicing together,” he said. “It only helps build for the future.”
But for the Vikings, they want the future to also be this year.
“We want to finish above .500,” Chambers said. “We just want to improve and be competitive.”
In a tough NPC, with a Carson team that is coming off a run to the Sweet 16, that will be a tall order.