South Iredell claims Cup for NPC performance

South Iredell High School secured the 2019-2020 Wells Fargo Conference Cup for the North Piedmont 3A.
The Vikings finished first in the standings with 522.5 points. Aiding their cause were NPC championships in boys and girls swimming and diving, girls golf and boys soccer.
Points are accumulated for each sport’s finish.
Following South Iredell in the NPC Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings was West Rowan (482.5), Carson (470), Statesville (415), North Iredell (412.5) and East Rowan (397.5).
