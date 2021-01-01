South Iredell boys look to build on last season's strong finish

Coach Nesbit said that he has the players this year to play a more uptempo style of basketball, but even that is being challenged by the pandemic. Players will have to wear masks on the court, making that style a bit tougher.

“They’ve been practicing in the masks and it’s tough on them,” Nesbit said. “But these kids are willing to do whatever it takes to play.”

The pandemic has also shortened the basketball season statewide to just 14 games, meaning there is very little basketball to be played outside of the conference. This poses a unique challenge to the Vikings, who are slated to make the jump to 4A next year and they will lose out on games this year against that level of competition.

But that’s next year. Aside from playing West Iredell and Lincoln Charter to start the season, the Vikings won’t venture outside the NPC for the remaining 10 games of the season, meaning they will be playing nothing but familiar foes in 2021.

“I just want to see a team with no quit,” Nesbit said. “I want to be the team that jumps on other teams early and that my guys are always into the game and willing to do whatever they need to do to win.

“We have a motto: fundamentals, discipline, defense, and fun equals wins.”

