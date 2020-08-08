South Atlantic Conference moves fall sports to spring

The South Atlantic Conference announced Friday that fall athletic competition has been postponed until the spring 2021 semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision comes after the NCAA Division II President's Council announced the cancellation of fall NCAA championships earlier in the week.
This affects football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and volleyball. A similar decision was made recently by USA Triathlon to also cancel the fall championship due to ongoing precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. USA Triathlon and the CTCA are also exploring the feasibility of hosting a varsity women's collegiate triathlon season in the spring of 2021.
"We are disappointed for our fall sport student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Championships this year, yet are optimistic they will be able to participate in SAC competition this spring," said Kim Pate, Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President for Athletics.
"These are difficult decisions for all involved, but the safety, health, and well-being of our student-athletes must remain our top priority,” Pate continued. “We are blessed to have outstanding coaches who are committed to developing our student-athletes not only as players but as people, and I'm confident we will be ready and prepared to get back to competing this spring when the landscape with the pandemic has hopefully improved."
The seasons for the 2020-21 SAC winter sports of men's and women's basketball and men's and women's indoor track and field remain unchanged at this time.
