SOFTBALL: Goins, Mooresville crank out HRs, whip Mallard Creek
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

SOFTBALL: Goins, Mooresville crank out HRs, whip Mallard Creek

softball logo

MOORESVILLE—Mallard Creek was no match for I-Meck Conference champion Mooresville. The Blue Devils swept Thursday night’s doubleheader in dominating fashion.

Mooresville combined for eight home runs. Ellie Goins hit three of them.

Emma Chopko recorded three hits and five RBIs to lead the Blue Devils to a 17-1 win over the Mavericks in the opening game, which ended after three innings.

Goins drove in three runs. Brooke Piper had two hits and two RBIs, and Lauren Vanderpool contributed three hits.

Goins picked up two hits and drove in four runs as Mooresville downed Mallard Creek 11-1 in the second game. It lasted just five innings.

Victoria Amon added three RBIs, and Maddi Colby drove in two more for the Blue Devils (13-1, 12-0).

