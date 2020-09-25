 Skip to main content
Shot heard ‘round the course; Mills notches hole-in-one
IMG_1317.jpg

Mooresville’s Jerry “Pop” Mills notched a hole-in-one.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Coming from an all-too-familiar and one of the most veteran of sources, a single shot fired sure carried a lot of clout on the Mallard Head Country Club course earlier this week.

Mooresville’s Jerry “Pop” Mills, the most advanced -- by way of playing experience and age -- of all the seniors helping form the fairway field for play in the mid-week Wednesday morning organized play gathering, notched a hole-in-one on one of the site’s par-three holes.

Using his trusty seven-wood to cover the required distance, Mills registered the equivalent of golf’s perfect shot at the par-three seventh hole measuring just under 170 yards from his preferred teeing ground. Serving as witnesses of the single shot that Mills retrieves from the cup included playing partners Bob Perry, Jack King and Bob Nichols. The ace accounted for the fourth all-time career hole-in-one for the 82-year-old Mills, the oldest member of the group. 

