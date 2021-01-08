Sherrill scores 21; Statesville Christian wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville Christian 55, GCAA 42

Ansleigh Sherrill poured in 21 points to lead Statesville Christian to a 55-42 win over Greater Cabarrus Athletic Association.

The Lions outscored GCAA 30-11 in the middle quarters.

Brenna Rae Bentley drained four 3-pointers and added 16 points.

The Lions also collected 14 points from Grace Cole.

Alexander Central 59, Statesville 31

TAYLORSVILLE—Nikki Hagy scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Alexander Central to a 59-31 season-opening win Thursday night over Statesville.

Chesney Stikeleather made all five of her shots from the field and scored 10 points. She also pulled down five rebounds.

Hallie Jarrett and Kirstyn Herman added eight points apiece for the Cougars, who led 30-13 at halftime. Herman had seven rebounds.

Statesville struggled from the field, shooting 16.7% (10 of 60). Nakayla White-Connor paced the Greyhounds with eight points. Sha’kiya Bowman chipped in six points to go with her 11 rebounds.

BASKETBALL UPDATES