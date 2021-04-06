Sells helps propel UNC Pembroke to win

UNC Pembroke’s Mary Sells (West Iredell H.S.) finished 2-for-3 and delivered an RBI double in the sixth inning of Friday’s 4-2 softball win over Georgia College.

It was the 21st RBI of the season for Sells. She is second on the team in runs driven in. The redshirt junior is batting .342. She has started all 22 games up to this point and had at least one hit in 20 of those.

The Braves are 15-7 overall and 3-1 in the Peach Belt Conference.

High school

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 13, Watauga 3 (5 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Faith Carrigan homered and drove in three runs Monday as Alexander Central coasted to a 13-3 win over Watauga.

Peyton Price also drove in three runs, and she batted 3 for 4.

Chesney Stikeleather doubled as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate, and she had one RBI for the Cougars (6-1, 5-1), who put up six runs in the third inning.

Ava Chapman and Kirstyn Herman were each 2 for 3 batting. Chapman doubled and drove in two runs. Herman recorded a triple.

Kara Hinkle was the winning pitcher. She tossed five innings, allowing three unearned runs on one walk and three hits. Hinkle struck out seven.