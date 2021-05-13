Scoles plays big role in USC’s national title

USC’s tournament run also included victories over Cal Poly, Florida State and Loyola Marymount. They beat LMU in the semifinals and then waited for their opponent to emerge from the elimination bracket.

That turned out to be the Bruins, whom defeated the Trojans in a pair of duals the previous week to claim the Pac-12 tournament title.

Scoles and Co. were up to the task, avenging that loss on the biggest stage.

Scoles finished the season 25-4. She and Slater were 15-3 when paired together.

The duo was a perfect 8-0 in sets played during the NCAA championship tournament.

“I think we have similar mindsets in our approach to the game,” Scoles said, when asked about her and Slater’s success. “We never feel defeated when we are down in a set. We both know it’s not over until the last point. I think a lot of the games we won we could have easily given up before getting to that last point.”

Scoles and Slater were among four USC players named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team. They were selected as the AVCA/CBCV.com National Pair of the Week for their performance at Gulf Shores.

This week, it was announced Scoles, Slater and two other Trojans were named to the AVCA All-America team as well.