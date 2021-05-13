Scoles plays big role in USC’s national title

Aided by one of the most heralded athletes in Iredell County history, second seed Southern Cal (30-4) captured the 2021 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship on Sunday at Alabama’s Gulf Shores Beach.
The 3-1 victory over top seed and No. 1-ranked UCLA (32-5) marked USC’s third NCAA beach volleyball title in its fourth appearance.
Mooresville native and former South Iredell High School sensation Julia Scoles marvels at what she helped make possible.
“I feel totally honored and filled with thankfulness for how far the Lord has brought me,” she said. “This moment would never have happened without God’s sovereign care in my life.”
Scoles and playing partner Sammy Slater went deep into extra points to secure a 26-24 win in the first set over their UCLA counterparts. Scoles served back-to-back aces to seal the victory in the opening frame. Maintaining their tough service game, the Trojans tandem pulled away to claim a 21-15 win in the second set, clinching the dual and championship.
Slater served an ace to the back corner on championship point, touching off a wild celebration. Their USC teammates dashed onto the court and they all fell to the sand like a bunch of bowling pins.
The euphoria was palpable.
“I was overwhelmed with joy and love for this group of girls,” Scoles said. “I love each of them so much, and I was just so thankful I could experience it with them.”
USC’s tournament run also included victories over Cal Poly, Florida State and Loyola Marymount. They beat LMU in the semifinals and then waited for their opponent to emerge from the elimination bracket.
That turned out to be the Bruins, whom defeated the Trojans in a pair of duals the previous week to claim the Pac-12 tournament title.
Scoles and Co. were up to the task, avenging that loss on the biggest stage.
Scoles finished the season 25-4. She and Slater were 15-3 when paired together.
The duo was a perfect 8-0 in sets played during the NCAA championship tournament.
“I think we have similar mindsets in our approach to the game,” Scoles said, when asked about her and Slater’s success. “We never feel defeated when we are down in a set. We both know it’s not over until the last point. I think a lot of the games we won we could have easily given up before getting to that last point.”
Scoles and Slater were among four USC players named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team. They were selected as the AVCA/CBCV.com National Pair of the Week for their performance at Gulf Shores.
This week, it was announced Scoles, Slater and two other Trojans were named to the AVCA All-America team as well.
For Scoles, being an integral part of the national championship and receiving the recognition that accompanied it adds to an immensely decorated volleyball career that began not on sand but on indoor courts.
Scoles entered the college ranks as an Under Armour All-American coming out of high school where she led South Iredell to the 2015 3A state volleyball championship. The former high jump and long jump state champion was a three-time county player of the year in volleyball—twice in basketball—and N.C. Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year as a senior.
In 2016, at University of North Carolina, the 6-foot-1 outside hitter was named ACC Freshman of the Year and All-ACC first team.
Health issues associated with concussions cut her sophomore year with Tar Heels short. It also led her to transition from indoor volleyball to beach volleyball.
Scoles transferred to Hawai’i and played two seasons of beach volleyball for the Rainbow Wahine. As a junior in 2019, Scoles was named All-Big West first team. The COVID-19 pandemic ended her senior year prematurely.
She graduated with a degree in communication from Hawai’i in 2020 and joined the Trojans as a graduate transfer student this year. She enrolled in the Master of Science program in entrepreneurship and innovation at the USC Marshall School of Business.
Asked about the winding road leading to Sunday’s jubilant moment, Scoles said, “I could write a book on my college path and the ups and downs of everything that has happened. All I can say is I learned to trust the Lord and surrender my life completely to Him. It took me feeling like I hit rock bottom to do this, but once I did He has showed up in every area of my life and has led me in ways that surpass anything I could have imagined.”
Unfortunately for other college teams with championship aspirations, this volleyball talent isn’t done showing up on the sand courts.
Perhaps a successful Trojans title defense is in her 2022 future.
“I will be returning to USC for my last year of eligibility and would love to go for another championship with my favorite people!” she said.