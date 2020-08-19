Scheduling on hold for revised sports calendar

There is a temporary moratorium on all conference and nonconference scheduling for members of the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
The moratorium will remain until the NCHSAA Board of Directors and an ad-hoc committee can "fully evaluate the details regarding each sport, conference competition, nonconference competition, previously signed contracts, playoff competition/qualification, etc,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a memo.
The ad-hoc committee is made up of 32 people, including those representing the N.C. Athletic Directors Association, the N.C. Coaches Association, the president or secretary from each sport-specific coaches association, conference administrators, school athletic directors, city/county athletic directors, and representatives from each of the four classifications, according to the memo.
Tucker said she hopes to provide details on scheduling by Sept. 4.
Last week, the NCHSAA made public the amended 2020-21 athletic calendar. It listed practice start dates, first competition dates and dates for final regular-season competition for each sport.
"The release of the calendar is intended to give our member schools the framework for the start, duration, and end of a given sport’s season,” Tucker wrote to the membership. “The nuts and bolts of the playoff dates, format, conference/non-conference competition, dead periods, etc. was excluded from this initial release in an effort to get the information to our membership in an expeditious fashion.”
If the NCHSAA decides conference contests must be the focus for all football teams’ reduced seven-game schedules then West Iredell will have to cancel rivalries with North Iredell, South Iredell and Statesville before the start of play in February.
The Warriors compete in the Northwestern Foothills Conference, an eight-team 2A league. Their seven games between Feb. 26, 2021, and April 9, 2021, would be against Bunker Hill, Draughn, East Burke, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Patton and West Caldwell.
West Iredell athletic director Mickey Jordan weighed the pros and cons of the decision that lies ahead.
“It would definitely impact us financially to miss our in-county games, but I also understand if the state has us play all conference games,” Jordan said. “It is convenient for us because we have an eight team conference so our schedule would be set. If you look at the North Piedmont Conference, they only have six teams. They would have to find two extra games or play two teams twice.
“I also understand the state using conference games as a pod system,” Jordan continued. “When you only play teams in your conference it limits the exposure to infection. If they open up the scheduling to everyone you could have exposure to the virus between 20 schools over the course of the year. If you only play conference the exposure is only between the six, seven, eight schools that you play.”
Tucker said the task of overhauling sports for the current school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic is hopefully just “a one-year blip on our radar.”
Jordan, like many others, is thrilled the NCHSAA didn’t just punt on sports altogether. The fall season would have started this week.
“At the end of the day we are just happy that they are trying to put a plan in place so that our athletes get a chance to play,” Jordan said. “Our main objective is to get the athletes back on the field and courts in a safe environment even if that means only playing conference, fewer games, or only in county.”
