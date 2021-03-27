ROUNDUP: West Rowan too much for Raiders

West Rowan 44, North Iredell 0

MT. ULLA—West Rowan quarterback Noah Loeblein threw five touchdown passes Friday night as the Falcons coasted to a 44-0 win over North Iredell.

An interception by Hunter Watts led to Loeblein’s second touchdown pass to Damon Phillippe, and that 39-yard TD reception gave the Falcons a 37-0 advantage at halftime.

West Rowan’s only score after the break was a Loeblein-to-Andrew Kennerly 43-yard pass play in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

West Rowan, winner of three straight, improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the North Piedmont Conference. North Iredell fell to 0-4 (0-3).

Alexander Central 35, St. Stephens 28

HICKORY—Ryheem Craig carried the ball 11 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns Friday night, helping Alexander Central beat St. Stephens 35-28.

The Cougars trailed 21-14 at halftime.

Craig’s 11-yard TD run in the third quarter evened things at 21. The Indians scored with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter to regain the lead.

Craig’s 10-yard TD run with 6:09 remaining brought the Cougars within 28-27. The two-point conversion failed.

Alexander Central’s Lance Justice scored the go-ahead TD on a one-yard run with 1:14 left. Justice also had two TD runs, and he finished with 78 yards on 13 carries.