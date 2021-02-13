ROUNDUP: West Iredell's Clark scores her 1,000th point

MORGANTON—Danisha Hemphill scored 24 points and Christena Rhone added 21 as unbeaten Freedom (6-0, 6-0) defeated Alexander Central 68-51 on Friday.

Nikki Hagy had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (7-3, 5-3), who trailed 30-25 at halftime. Gracie Harrington supplied 12 points, and Chesney Stikeleather dished out six assists.

The Patriots made 9 of 21 shots from the 3-point line.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 86, East Rowan 76

OLIN—North Iredell won its ninth straight game Friday night, beating East Rowan 86-76 to close the regular season.

The victory clinched a share of the North Piedmont Conference regular-season championship with West Rowan. The teams split their season series and both finished 9-1 in the league.

The Raiders improved to 10-1 overall.

No other details on the game were available.

Alexander Central 45, South Caldwell 35

TAYLORSVILLE—Avery Cook provided 16 points and nine rebounds Friday as Alexander Central beat South Caldwell 45-35.