ROUNDUP: West Iredell's Clark scores her 1,000th point

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Draughn 66, West Iredell 54
West Iredell came up short on the scoreboard Friday night, but Lariyah Clark achieved a milestone.
Clark, a junior, scored 37 points, helping her reach 1,000 for her career.
Draughn won the Northwestern Foothills Conference game 66-54.
No other details on the game were available.
North Iredell 69, East Rowan 37
OLIN—Alli Goodin erupted for 20 points Friday night as North Iredell downed visiting East Rowan 69-37 in North Piedmont Conference action.
Goodin scored 10 points in each half for the Raiders (5-4), who closed the regular season with three straight wins.
Skylin Guill contributed 18 points, and Emily Myers added eight.
Carson 70, South Iredell 29
CHINA GROVE—Carson outscored South Iredell 26-11 in the opening quarter Friday and never looked back on its way to a 70-29.
Ashtyn Zeigler had 10 points to lead South Iredell.
Carson claimed the NPC regular-season title.
Freedom 68, Alexander Central 51
MORGANTON—Danisha Hemphill scored 24 points and Christena Rhone added 21 as unbeaten Freedom (6-0, 6-0) defeated Alexander Central 68-51 on Friday.
Nikki Hagy had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (7-3, 5-3), who trailed 30-25 at halftime. Gracie Harrington supplied 12 points, and Chesney Stikeleather dished out six assists.
The Patriots made 9 of 21 shots from the 3-point line.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Iredell 86, East Rowan 76
OLIN—North Iredell won its ninth straight game Friday night, beating East Rowan 86-76 to close the regular season.
The victory clinched a share of the North Piedmont Conference regular-season championship with West Rowan. The teams split their season series and both finished 9-1 in the league.
The Raiders improved to 10-1 overall.
No other details on the game were available.
Alexander Central 45, South Caldwell 35
TAYLORSVILLE—Avery Cook provided 16 points and nine rebounds Friday as Alexander Central beat South Caldwell 45-35.
The Cougars (6-3, 4-3) outscored the Spartans (5-5, 5-3) 30-22 in the second half.
Evan Presnell had 12 points for Alexander Central, and Zach Herman added eight.
Pine Lake Prep 74, Bradford Prep 29
CHARLOTTE—Trace Forest scored 15 points Friday to lead Pine Lake Prep past Bradford Prep, 74-29.
Carson Shirley and Cole Callaway each added 13 points for the Pride (11-1).
D.J. Bellinger scored 15 points to pace Bradford Prep.