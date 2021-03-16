ROUNDUP: West Iredell’s football game moved

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

West Iredell High School announced that its varsity football game, scheduled to be played Friday at Patton High School, has been moved due field conditions and stadium capacity restrictions.

The game will now be played Saturday at Freedom High School. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 15, Page 9

Aiden Schook scored five goals to lead Lake Norman past Page on Monday, 15-9.

JD Shellenberger supplied another three goals for the Wildcats. Tyler Palehonki, Tyler Nichols and Will Crispino added two goals apiece. Palehonki also assisted three goals.

Crispino won 19 of 21 face offs.

Parker Todd made five saves in net for the Wildcats, who play at Myers Park on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 21, St. Stephens 0 (5 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central needed only five innings to beat St. Stephens in Monday’s season opener.