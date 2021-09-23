 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: West Iredell falls to St. Stephens in 3
ROUNDUP: West Iredell falls to St. Stephens in 3

volleyball logo

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

St. Stephens 3, West Iredell 0

HICKORY—Addison Gallyon produced 20 digs, nine kills and four blocks Wednesday but West Iredell came up short against St. Stephens, falling 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.

Brooklyn Gibson added seven kills to complement her 14 digs. The Warriors slipped to 0-6 (0-5).

Taylor McClure had 22 assists and 13 digs for West Iredell. Teammate Emilie Duncan served three aces and added 10 digs.

Weddington 3, Lake Norman 2

WEDDINGTON—By virtue of a 15-9 decision in the fifth set, Weddington prevailed over Lake Norman on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (5-7) earned a hard-fought 27-25 win in the fourth set to force the fifth. They won the opening set 25-19 but dropped sets two and three 25-14, 25-19, respectively.

No other details were available.

