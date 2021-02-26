ROUNDUP: West Iredell falls to Draughn in season opener

Draughn 14, West Iredell 3

VALDESE—Niguel Dula scored two second-half touchdowns Thursday night to lead Draughn to a 14-3 win over West Iredell in the teams’ season opener.

Dula finished with 143 yards on 17 carries.

West Iredell’s Elijah Munoz threw for 216 yards.

The Warriors led 3-0 in the third quarter after making a 20-yard field goal.

Following a Warriors fumble, Dula took three consecutive handoffs and covered 48 yards, ending with a 26-yard touchdown run to give Draughn a 6-3 in the third. That was the start of 14 unanswered points.

Wildcats quarterback Desmond Hedrick only completed two first-half passes for 45 yards. In the second he added 48 more passing yards on 6 for 11 completions to finish with 94 total yards.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Caldwell 47, Lake Norman 46

HUDSON—South Caldwell slipped past Lake Norman in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday night, 47-46.

No other details on the game were available.

The Wildcats, seeded 10th in the West, finished the season 10-2.