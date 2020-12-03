 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: West Iredell beats Bunker Hill in 3 sets
ROUNDUP: West Iredell beats Bunker Hill in 3 sets

  • Updated
West Iredell WIHS logo - updated

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, Bunker Hill 0

Brooklyn Gibson registered 18 digs and nine kills Wednesday night as West Iredell swept visiting Bunker Hill in three sets, 25-10, 25-11, 25-7.

Reese Holland handed out 18 assists to go with her seven digs and four aces. The Warriors improved to 5-1. They were back in action Thursday night when they hosted Hibriten in another Northwestern Foothills Conference game.

Kahleah Gaither finished with five aces and five kills Wednesday. Meg Tillery added five kills to complement her 10 digs and three aces, and Kairah Yang tallied 17 digs and three aces.

JV Volleyball: West Iredell 2, Bunker Hill 0

West Iredell’s junior varsity team also prevailed in straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-10. No other details were available.

