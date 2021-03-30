ROUNDUP: Warriors make all-conference soccer squad

The Northwestern Foothills Conference has released its all-conference boys soccer team, and it includes West Iredell’s Felipe Nunez and Josue Rodriguez.

Warrior players making honorable mention were Juan Omar Echevarria Morris and Gabriel Ivey.

The league’s top honors were as follows: Jim Blanton (Hibriten), coach of the year; David Franquiz (Hibriten), overall player of the year; Kevin Rivera (Hibriten), offensive player of the year; Conner Mejia (Bunker Hill) defensive player of the year.

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 7, Lake Norman 3: MOORESVILLE—On the strength of a four-run second inning Monday, Mooresville built a 5-0 lead en route to a 7-3 I-Meck Conference victory over rival Lake Norman.

The Blue Devils outhit the Wildcats 9-7.

Brooke Piper and Lauren Vanderpool each drove in two runs for Mooresville. Emma Chopko belted a home run.

Campbell Schaen was the winning pitcher. She went all seven inning and struck out eight.

Sammy Ladowski and Ashley Skipper each had two hits for Lake Norman.