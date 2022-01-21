ROUNDUP: Walter, Cougars cruise against South Caldwell

Walter, Cougars cruise against South Caldwell

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 63, South Caldwell 32: TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central overwhelmed South Caldwell in the first half Thursday and rolled to a 63-32 victory.

The Cougars led 23-10 after the first quarter and 44-13 at halftime.

Julianna Walter pumped in a game-high 20 points for the Cougars. She also had four assists.

Chesney Stikeleather supplied 13 points, and Madeleine Jenkins chimed in with 10 points and nine rebounds against South Caldwell (9-3, 1-2). Alexander Central improved to 14-2 (2-1).

Surry Home School 50, Statesville Christian 44: MT. AIRY—Surry Home School outscored Statesville Christian 19-5 in the fourth quarter Thursday to prevail 50-44.

The Lions (9-4) led 32-18 at halftime but couldn’t fend off the comeback by Surry Home School (8-4).

Grace Cole led the Lions with 15 points. Brenna Rae Bentley added 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL