ROUNDUP: Vikings triumph over Greyhounds in overtime

BOYS SOCCER

South Iredell 2, Statesville 1 (OT)

Thomas Moreno scored a goal in overtime Thursday night, lifting visiting South Iredell to a 2-1 North Piedmont Conference victory over Statesville.

The Vikings equalized in the second half to force OT.

Statesville led 1-0 at halftime thanks to Juan Buritica’s goal on an assist from Williams Cordova.

Freedom 4, Alexander Central 1

TAYLORSVILLE—Freedom defeated Alexander Central 4-1 on Thursday night.

Jony Gutierrez had the lone goal for the Cougars.

It was a reversal of Wednesday night’s game in which Alexander Central prevailed 4-1 over McDowell.

Guitierrez, Matthew Dooley, Corey Lawson and Christian Arroyo scored one goal each for the Cougars. Guitierrez and Lawson contributed one assist apiece, and Branson Lowe made seven saves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hickory Ridge 64, Lake Norman 47

HARRISBURG—Hickory Ridge outscored Lake Norman 23-10 in the fourth quarter Thursday night to pull away for a 64-47 win.

Cam Kepley led 10 Wildcats scorers in the loss. He finished with 16 points and was the only one in double figures.