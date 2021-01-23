ROUNDUP: Unbeaten Lake Norman pummels Pirates

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 61, Porter Ridge 34

INDIAN TRAIL—Madison Saunders led four Lake Norman players in double figures on Friday night as the Wildcats defeated Porter Ridge 61-34.

Saunders finished with a game-high 18 points.

Aly Wadkovsky registered a double-double, scoring 17 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats led 28-18 at halftime and continued to pull away in the third quarter when they outscored the Pirates 18-5.

Leigh Marks and Kirsten Lewis-Williams added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Lake Norman (4-0).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pine Lake Prep 70, Langtree Charter 41

MOORESVILLE—Pine Lake Prep took control early and cruised to a 70-41 win over Langtree Charter on Friday night.

The Pride (4-0) outscored Langtree 26-6 in the first quarter and led 51-14 at halftime.

J.T. Harper paced Pine Lake Prep with a game-best 17 points. Cole Callaway scored 15 points, and Patrick Schwaba had 14 .