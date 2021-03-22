ROUNDUP: Summerell records hat trick in Catawba win

Helen Summerell (West Iredell H.S.) scored all three goals to lift the Catawba women’s soccer team to a 3-1 win at Wingate on Thursday.

The red-shirt freshman completed her hat trick as she beat a Wingate defender down the right side, dribbled into the box and put in a shot over the shoulder of the goalkeeper from an angle.

Summerell’s hat trick was the first for Catawba since Sept. 24, 2016. The Indians improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the SAC.

Summerell’s three goals raised her season total to four. She also netted a goal in the Indians’ 2-0 home win Feb. 25 over Wingate.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

West Rowan 20, South Iredell 14

TROUTMAN—West Rowan won its second straight game Friday and in the process handed South Iredell its third loss in a row. The Falcons prevailed 20-14.

It was 14-0 at halftime after Noah Loeblein threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Damon Phillippe with 3:38 remaining in the second quarter.

The Vikings managed only 80 yards of offense in the opening 24 minutes.