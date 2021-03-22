ROUNDUP: Summerell records hat trick in Catawba win

Helen Summerell (West Iredell H.S.) scored all three goals to lift the Catawba women’s soccer team to a 3-1 win at Wingate on Thursday.
The red-shirt freshman completed her hat trick as she beat a Wingate defender down the right side, dribbled into the box and put in a shot over the shoulder of the goalkeeper from an angle.
Summerell’s hat trick was the first for Catawba since Sept. 24, 2016. The Indians improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the SAC.
Summerell’s three goals raised her season total to four. She also netted a goal in the Indians’ 2-0 home win Feb. 25 over Wingate.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
West Rowan 20, South Iredell 14
TROUTMAN—West Rowan won its second straight game Friday and in the process handed South Iredell its third loss in a row. The Falcons prevailed 20-14.
It was 14-0 at halftime after Noah Loeblein threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Damon Phillippe with 3:38 remaining in the second quarter.
The Vikings managed only 80 yards of offense in the opening 24 minutes.
South Iredell scored with 48 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 14-7. West Rowan returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to go ahead 20-7.
The Vikings scored another TD early in the fourth quarter, trimming the deficit to six points. That was as close as they got. They moved the ball inside the West Rowan 35 twice late but were unable to get in the end zone.
Patton 40, West Iredell 14
MORGANTON—Waylon Rutherford caught six passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, leading Patton to a 40-14 Northwestern Foothills Conference victory over West Iredell.
Rutherford’s second TD reception extended the Panthers’ lead to 34-6 in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors drove 64 yards in 13 plays to score a touchdown on the opening possession. They never led again, though.